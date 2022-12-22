DAC approves capital procurements worth ₹84,328 crore

December 22, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Six proposals for the Army, six for IAF, 10 for Navy and two for Coast Guard accorded Acceptance of Necessity

The Hindu Bureau

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 capital acquisition proposals worth ₹84,328 crore, of which six are for the Army, six for Indian Air Force (IAF), 10 for Navy and two for Coast Guard. An AoN is the first step in the long-winded procurement process. 

The proposals include Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, light tanks, naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels, new range of missile system, Long Range Guided Bombs (LRGB) and next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV), a Defence Ministry statement said.

Of the 24 proposals, 21 of them, worth ₹82,127 crore are approved for procurement from indigenous sources, the Ministry stated.

“The AoNs accorded will equip the Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, light tanks and mounted gun system providing a quantum jump to Indian Army’s operational preparedness. Proposals approved also includes procurement of ballistic helmets, with enhanced protection level, for our soldiers,” it said.

Approvals for Navy include naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels and high-endurance autonomous vehicles which the Ministry said will further enhance maritime strength giving boost to the Navy’s capabilities.

On IAF proposals, the statement said that it will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of new range of missile system, LRGBs, range augmentation kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.

The procurement of next-generation OPVs for the Coast Guard will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights, the statement added.

