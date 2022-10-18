D. Raja re-elected as CPI general secretary at party’s 24th congress 

CPI’s national general secretary D. Raja at the party’s 24th national congress held in Vijayawada on Ocotber 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday unanimously re-elected senior leader D. Raja as general secretary at the conclusion of 24th party Congress in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. He took over the reins in July 2019, when the then general secretary, Sudhakar Reddy, stepped down due to ill-health. The 73-year-old Mr. Raja is the first Dalit to occupy the position in a mainstream communist party.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Raja said that he would be moving forward with the twin agenda of rejuvenating the party and fighting BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) propaganda. “Our primary objective is to defeat the BJP. Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are very crucial and it is imperative that all secular democratic forces, popular movements and the Left parties should come together for this common goal,” Mr. Raja said.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight-year tenure. “Mr. Modi has led a disastrous and divisive government that seeks to redefine the constitutional positions, dismantle both secular and welfare state,” Mr. Raja averred.

Speaking in the context of the ongoing run-in between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State, Mr. Raja said that the BJP was out to destroy the federal structure. “The position of Governor is being misused and elected State governments are being disrespected. This is a calamitous trend and if not resisted, it could change the very nature of our Constitutional democracy,” he added.

The CPI, which was formed in 1925, will complete a century in 2025. Mr. Raja conceded that the sharp downturn in the electoral performance of the party is a reason for concern.

“We are aware of the fact [that] our electoral performance doesn’t match our ideological and political influence. In 2025, we will celebrate our centenary. Before that, we need to rejuvenate our party. We need to strengthen the party from panchayat to Parliament. And at the same time, we can’t lose sight of our involvement in various mass movements and role in raising people’s issues,” Mr. Raja said.