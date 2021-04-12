D. Raja admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi

12 April 2021 01:01 IST

CPI general secretary D. Raja was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was on an intensive campaign trail for Kerala and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and tested positive on his return to Delhi.

He is stable. Mr. Raja said he had been shifted to the AIIMS as a preventive measure.

