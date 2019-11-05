National

Cyclonic storm likely to head towards Odisha-West Bengal, says IMD

Odisha coast is likely to experience squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 km from Nov. 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said a well-marked low pressure area that had concentrated into a depression was very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards Odisha–West Bengal coasts.

“The well-marked low pressure area over north Andaman Sea moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, about 150 km west-northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), about 950 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 1,020 km south-southeast of Sagar islands (West Bengal) and 1,000 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” said H.R. Biswas, Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre of the IMD.

Odisha coast is likely to experience squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 km from November 9 morning.

