Cyclonic circulation likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, says MeT department

May 05, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrityunjay Mohapatra on May 5 said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6.

Under its influence, low pressure is formed over the same region around May 7. It's likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8, he said.

IMD has issued a warning for the southeast and adjoining areas, where fishermen are advised not to visit the Southeast and Bay of Bengal from May 7 onwards, and if they are in the sea areas return to the surface by May 7, he added.

After that, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly, IMD predicted.

Light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 7 and heavy to very heavy rain from May 8-10.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea on May 7.

Wind speed would gradually increase becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during May 8-9 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and north Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards.

Wind speed would gradually increase becoming 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from the 10th onwards.

Sea condition is likely to be rough on and very rough from May 7-8 onwards over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to be very rough to high over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 8 onwards and high to very high from May 9 onwards.

It is likely to be rough to very rough over the Andaman Sea from May 8-9 and very rough to high over the north Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards.