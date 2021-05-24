Cyclone ‘Yaas’ to make landfall on Wednesday morning

It is likely to make the landfall between the Paradip coast in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ will reach the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by early morning of May 26 (Wednesday).

The IMD’s earlier prediction was the cyclonic storm will cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts by Wednesday evening. It is likely to make the landfall between the Paradip coast in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal.

Also Read Cyclone Yaas: Odisha launches a challenging evacuation in coastal areas

“ It [cyclonic storm] would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning. It is very likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,” G.K. Das, Deputy Director and Head of Regional Metereological Centre (RMC) Kolkata, said.

The Meteorological office stated that ‘Yaas’ (pronounced as ‘Yass’) moved northwestwards with a speed of 02 kmph in the past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST on Monday over eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 89.6°E, about 620 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 530 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 620 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

Also Read Cyclone Yaas | Odisha relaxes lockdown norms as deep depression intensifies

“It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in the subsequent 24 hours,” a statement issued by the RMC said.

Damage control steps

Last-minute preparations for minimising the damage due to the impending cyclone was witnessed in coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. Along with announcements urging the people in the low-lying areas to take shelter in flood centres once the cyclone makes the landfall, the authorities have fortified embankments in certain areas and are trying to ensure that there is no disruption of power supply.

The costal areas of the State, including Kolkata, witnessed rainfall accompanied by gusty winds since Sunday evening. The IMD has predicted that once the cyclone makes the landfall, the wind speed will be between 155 to 165 kmph gusting up to 185.kmph

The Indian Coast Guard (IGG) has deployed 16 ships and 3 aircraft a day on an average across the deep waters of the Bay of Bengal and along the coast. As part of preventive measures, it has ensured safe return of 254 boats that were out at sea and alerted various merchant vessels in transit and 77 vessels at anchorage till today.

Over a dozen of teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the coastal areas of the State. Officials of the NDRF held a meeting with senior officers of the Kolkata police during the day.