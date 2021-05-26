Cyclone Yaas live updates | Heavy rainfall in coastal, interior places of Odisha; Over 13 lakh evacuated

Several thousand people in coastal districts of Odisha are bracing for the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm, Yaas, which is set to hit the coast with wind speeds of 140-155 kmph early on Wednesday morning.

The Odisha government said it was prepared for landfall near Bhitarakanika, Dhamra and Chandbali. It added brought new areas such as parts of Dhenkanal, Angul and Sundargarh districts under disaster management operations along with Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur.

More than 4, 000 response personnel in 52 units of National Disaster Response Force, 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, 200 fire service team and 86 tree cutting units have been rushed to cyclone affected areas.

Here are the latest updates:

Odisha

Heavy rainfall in interior areas of Odisha

The very severe cyclonic storm, Yaas lay-centred over northwest Bay of Bengal about 60 km east of Dhamra of Bhadrak district and 90 km east-northeast of Paradip, and 105 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 100 km south of Digha (West Bengal) with wind speeds of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph was prevailing around the system. The cyclone is moving at 15 km per hour.

Under the impact of cyclone, coastal and interior Odisha have received heavy rainfall and trees have been uprooted. During past 20 hours, Chandbali recorded highest 229 mm rainfall followed by Paradip with 180 mm. Bhubaneswar received 30 mm rainfall.

According to Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena the landfall could take place around 10-11 am and disaster response forces have been asked to start rescue operations only after cyclone fully crosses the coast.

West Bengal

Forces on high alert

Army, Navy deploy relief teams in West BengalWith severe cyclone Yaas set to make landfall on the Eastern coast on May 26, the Army and Navy deployed relief and diving teams in West Bengal in coordination with the local administration. In addition, the Navy and Coast Guard have also kept ships and aircraft on standby.

As part of the preparations in West Bengal, the Navy said two Navy diving teams and five Flood Relief Teams (FRT), comprising specialised Navy personnel with associated equipment and inflatable boats, have been deployed to the State.

“In addition, one diving and two FRT each have been positioned at Digha and Frazerganj on May 23 and 24 respectively. One FRT has been kept on standby at Diamond Harbour, for redeployment as necessary, at short notice,” it said in a statement.

(With inputs from our Correspondent Satyasundar Barik, Shiv Sahay Singh and agencies)