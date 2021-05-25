Cyclone Yaas live updates: Landfall likely near Balasore in north Odisha on May 26

25 May 2021 10:37 IST

A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets.

Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make a landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department had said on Monday.

A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 metres during the landfall of Yaas, officials had said.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Bay of Bengal, fomenting Yaas, hotter than usual

Climate scientists say the Bay of Bengal, where cyclone Yaas has formed, is at least two degrees warmer than what is normal for this time of the year. “The north Bay of Bengal is exceptionally warm with temperatures up to 32C. Distance to landfall is short, preventing it from drawing that energy and intensifying into an extremely severe cyclone,” Roxy Koll, climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, said on Twitter.

Generally, cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are ferocious and cause significant devastation. Cyclone Amphan was a super cyclone that ravaged West Bengal in March last year. It was the strongest storm that hit India's eastern coast since the super cyclone of 1999, that struck Paradip, Odisha. Before Amphan, cyclone Fani in 2019 also hit Odisha, causing immense damage that lasted weeks.

Read more

Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to provide all help in ensuring safety of people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party workers to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of the people who would be impacted by Cyclone Yaas.

"#CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected," Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

The former Congress chief urged people to follow all precautionary measures.

Bengal power utilities better prepared than Amphan time

The two power utilities of West Bengal on Monday claimed that they are better prepared for Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit the State and Odisha on May 26, than they were before last year's storm, Amphan.

The state-owned West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) and private utility CESC Limited, which supplies power to Kolkata and adjoining areas including Howrah, said they aim to minimise inconvenience to consumers.

Both CESC and WBSEB set up emergency call centres to receive complaints.

For CESC, the numbers are 3501-1912/4403- 1912/18605001912.

The dedicated numbers of WBSEBs round-the-clock control room are 8900793503 and 8900793504.