Cyclone Vayu will not make landfall over Gujarat

Cyclone Vayu has dissipated earlier than anticipated and will not make a landfall over Gujarat, a senior weather department official confirmed to The Hindu.

‘Vayu’ was expected to make landfall by midnight Monday, according to an India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) assessment late Sunday.

“It has already become a ‘depression’ and by midnight will cross over the Gujarat coast as a ‘well marked low,’ said Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences. While this would still bring rains and winds — and fishermen have been warned to stay away — it effectively means that ‘Vayu’ no longer poses a threat to Gujarat.

A ‘well marked low’ refers to a state when a tropical storm has lost is strength and no longer possesses an ‘eye’ or a centre, which is the hallmark of a cyclone. “For a landfall, it has to be atleast a depression,” Mr. Rajeevan said.

“Forecasting the track of this cyclone was tricky because there were complications posed by the monsoon pressure systems,” he said. Now that ‘Vayu was over, the monsoon could continue its journey along India’s Western coast. The branch of the monsoon that gives rain along India’s western coast reached Kerala nearly a week later than its scheduled date of June 8. Currently, India has got only about 60% of the monsoon rain that it normally gets in the first fortnight of June.

As of Monday afternoon, ‘Vayu’ was “stationary” in the Arabian sea, according to an IMD communiqué, and it lay about 295 km away from Bhuj.

“The system is very likely to weaken into a depression during next 3-6 hours and further weaken into a well marked low pressure area subsequently while moving towards the Gujarat coast,” the IMD said.