Cyclone Tauktae weakens over southern Rajasthan

19 May 2021 11:39 IST

Incessant rain, accompanied by gusty winds, threw normal life out of gear in Dungarpur, Jalore, Sirohi and Banswara districts adjoining Gujarat

Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a depression over Udaipur district in southern Rajasthan on Wednesday after causing heavy rains in several regions of the State. Incessant rain, accompanied by gusty winds, threw normal life out of gear in Dungarpur, Jalore, Sirohi and Banswara districts adjoining Gujarat.

The rainfall also occurred in some parts of Jaipur division, bringing down the temperature and making the atmosphere pleasant for the people confined to their homes because of the COVID-19 related restrictions. The State Disaster Response Force teams were deployed in the areas where the cyclone was expected to make an impact.

Several areas in Udaipur city faced power cuts during the night-long rain. Water was flowing from Swaroop Sagar lake in the town, while other lakes such as Pichhola, Fateh Sagar and Udai Sagar were full to the brim. A large number of trees fell under the impact of high-speed winds in Udaipur and Mount Abu.

The Meteorological Office here said the cyclonic storm would weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during its movement towards central and south-eastern Rajasthan during the next 12 hours. The State government has put the police force on an alert mode to deal with any emergency situation.

