Cyclone Tauktae live updates: Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

17 May 2021 10:47 IST

The rapid intensification happened in the early hours of Monday.

Tauktae has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The rapid intensification happened in the early hours of Monday, said the IMD which had earlier not predicted that Tauktae will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

It now has a wind speed of 180-190 kilometres per hour with winds gusting to 210 kilometres per hour. The IMD has, however, forecast that its intensity will reduce when it hits the Gujarat coast.

Here are the latest updates:

Mumbai

Traffic closed on Bandra-Worli sea link

In view of the high speed winds, the Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

This was a "prompt decision" taken for the safety of commuters, the MMRDA said.

Mumbai

Mumbai Airport shut from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, the private airport has notified.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

“The operations at Mumbai Airport need to be closed from 11 a.m. local time to 2 p.m. local time of May 17,” CSMIA said in a notification.

Mumbai

Overnight showers, high speed winds in Mumbai

Gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas overnight and on Monday morning as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae was heading towards Gujarat, officials said.

There was no water-logging anywhere in the metropolis, but trees were uprooted at several places, they said, adding that no casualty was reported so far.

According to civic officials, around 34 incidents of tree fall were reported in Mumbai since Sunday, but there no report of any injury to anyone.

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has deployed officers of its transport and power wings at various locations, including control rooms for disaster management.