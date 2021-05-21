National

Cyclone Tauktae | Coordinating power restoration operations, says Ministry

The Power Ministry said on Friday it is constantly monitoring and coordinating the restoration operations being carried out in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae by the power utilities of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa and Daman & Diu.

While the affected States are being provided assistance through the Central power sector PSUs, the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Rural Electrification Corporation, other States have been roped in for help, it said.

Co-ordinated efforts are also being made through the Power Departments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for providing material and manpower to expedite the restoration of supply.

Several parts of Goa, Maharashtra’s coastal belt and Gujarat, had reported power cuts for a few days even after the Cyclone Tauktae had moved on from these areas.

