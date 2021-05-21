Cyclone Tauktae | Afcons announces compensation for kin of barge capsize victims

Trust to ensure educational support for children of workers killed

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, the contractor of ONGC Ltd has announced financial compensation for all those killed when its accommodation barge P-305 capsized in the Arabian Sea as cyclone Tauktae hit the western coast.

The company said, “It was its moral duty to support not only the families of the deceased persons on its direct rolls, but also families of all deceased persons who were employed with its subcontractors.”

It said that it would ensure that the families of the deceased would receive a total compensation equivalent to balance period of service up to 10 years salaries through a combination of ex gratia pay-outs and insurance compensation.

“While the modalities of the payments are being worked out, it is estimated that total compensation would range from ₹35 lakh up to ₹75 lakh per family,” it added.

The company would also set up a Trust to support the educational needs of the children of the deceased through scholarships.

“We can never compensate the loss of a loved one, but in this time of grief, we hope we can relieve the financial loss faced by the family members,” it said in a statement.