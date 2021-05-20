11 more bodies recovered from sunk Barge P-305, toll goes up to 37

New Delhi

20 May 2021 09:59 IST

39 persons are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue

Eleven more bodies were recovered overnight from Barge P-305 which sank off the Mumbai coast taking the death toll to 37, while 39 persons are still missing as search and rescue efforts entered the fourth day.

“So far 186 survivors have been rescued and 37 bodies recovered. INS Kolkata arrived at Mumbai harbour and is disembarking survivors and mortal remains. INS Kochi has rejoined search and rescue efforts,” a Navy spokeperson said on Thursday morning.

Navy ships and aircraft continue to search for the missing crew members, the spokesperson said adding that Coast Guard units had also joined the effort.

Barge P-305 sank 35 nautical miles off Mumbai on May 17 due to cyclone Tauktae. Three construction barges of Afcons working on a project of Oil and Natural gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and one drilling rig of the ONGC deployed for exploration purpose in Bombay High off the coast of Mumbai were impacted by the cyclone.