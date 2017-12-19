Modi leaves for Lakshadweep to review cyclone Ockhi relief operation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Mangaluru on Tuesday morning in a special military aircraft to Lakshadweep for a review of cyclone Ockhi.

People gathered in good numbers at the Mangaluru International airport to receive Mr. Modi on Monday night.

Just after arriving at the airport, the Prime Minister came in the motorcade. Asking the vehicle driver to stop the vehicle, Prime Minister got out and waved at the people. He the came towards people and walked along the barricade and wave at the people again.

There was commotion as people tried to climb the barricades to have a closer look of the Prime Minister. The policemen, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Uma Prashant managed to hold the barricades to prevent any untoward incident.

The Prime Minister was taken to the heavily guarded circuit house where he spent the night.

Mr. Modi was received by Union Minister of State for Finance Pon. Radhakrishnan, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Sentil S. and Director General and Inspector General of Police Neelamani S. Raju.