National

Modi leaves for Lakshadweep to review cyclone Ockhi relief operation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after his delayed arrival at the international airport in Mangaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. He is scheduled to leave the city for Lakshadweep on Tuesday. H.S. Manjunath mail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after his delayed arrival at the international airport in Mangaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. He is scheduled to leave the city for Lakshadweep on Tuesday. H.S. Manjunath mail  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Mangaluru on Tuesday morning in a special military aircraft to Lakshadweep for a review of cyclone Ockhi.

People gathered in good numbers at the Mangaluru International airport to receive Mr. Modi on Monday night.

Just after arriving at the airport, the Prime Minister came in the motorcade. Asking the vehicle driver to stop the vehicle, Prime Minister got out and waved at the people. He the came towards people and walked along the barricade and wave at the people again.

There was commotion as people tried to climb the barricades to have a closer look of  the Prime Minister. The policemen, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Uma Prashant managed to hold the barricades to prevent any untoward incident.

The Prime Minister was taken to the heavily guarded circuit house where he spent the night.

Mr. Modi was received by Union Minister of State for Finance Pon. Radhakrishnan, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Sentil S. and Director General and Inspector General of Police Neelamani S. Raju.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 12:21:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cyclone-ockhi-relief-operation-narendra-modi-leaves-to-lakshadweep/article21910311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY