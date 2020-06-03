Watch | Cyclone Nisarga batters coastal Maharashtra

Cyclone Nisarga made its landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on June 3. It hit the coast with a wind speed of more than 110 kmph and heavy rainfall.

About 1,500 citizens were evacuated and shifted to a safe shelter in Alibaug. Several low-lying areas in Maharashtra remained inundated due to rains brought in by the cyclone. Over 40 teams of NDRF and Indian Coast Guard have been deployed along Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts.

It is the first cyclone that has formed near Mumbai city on the Arabian Sea in a long time. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had moved over 10,000 people from flood prone areas in Mumbai.

No untoward incident has been reported in southern coast of Gujarat so far due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’. More than 63,700 people in eight districts near coastal area have been shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure.