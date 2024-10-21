GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal

On Sunday, the upper air cyclonic circulation formed a low-pressure area over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea

Published - October 21, 2024 10:18 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24. Representational file image.

The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AP

The cyclonic circulation over the Andaman sea on Monday (October 21, 2024) intensified into a low-pressure area and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department in a special message said Sunday (October 20, 2024)'s upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal has formed a low-pressure area over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning.

Also read | Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal to trigger moderate rainfall in south Kerala

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over eastcentral Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, it said.

Published - October 21, 2024 10:18 am IST

