Cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by October 23

IMD warns of cyclonic storm forming over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall expected in Odisha, fishermen advised to return

Updated - October 20, 2024 04:45 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Monsoon clouds in Bhubaneswar. File

Monsoon clouds in Bhubaneswar. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

“A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

“An upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said in a special bulletin.

“The weather system is expected to move in the west-northwestwards direction and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning, and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal,” it said.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning," it added.

“Under its influence, the coastal region of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 23 to 25,” the IMD said.

Fishermen were advised to return to the shore by October 21.

On Saturday (October 19, 2024), IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra said that squally weather with wind speeds 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Bay of Bengal on October 21-22.

Published - October 20, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Related Topics

cyclones / natural disasters / weather / weather news / West Bengal / Orissa / Bhubaneswar

