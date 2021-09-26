Cyclone Gulab live updates | Rain lashes parts of Odisha ahead of cyclone Gulab’s landfall

The Odisha government on September 25 sounded the warning for the cyclonic storm christened ‘Gulab’, which is expected to cross the coast between its southern districts and north Andhra Pradesh at wind speeds of 75-85 kmph on September 26 midnight.

Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the cyclone would mostly likely affect Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh, and Ganjam and Gajapati districts in Odisha.

Here are the latest updates:

Odisha

RO tells Pipili bypoll candidates to take safety measures during campaigning

The Returning Officer (RO) of the Pipili Assembly seat in Puri district has suggested to all the candidates in the fray for the September 30 bypoll to take appropriate precautionary measures during their campaigning in view of cyclone Gulab which will make landfall on Sunday night.

In a letter to all the 10 candidates, Puri Additional District Magistrate-cum RO said: "You are, therefore, requested to take appropriate measures during campaign and conduct meeting in pucca buildings and if at all necessary, the tent house should be made to resist the wind speed." -PTI

Odisha

Rain lashes parts of Odisha ahead of cyclone Gulab’s landfall

Rainfall activity started in Odisha’s southern and coastal regions on September 26 morning in the wake of cyclone ‘Gulab’, which is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh around midnight, the India Meteorological Department said. The cyclone, the second to hit the state in four months, lay centered about 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 190 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam, it said. -PTI

National

Navy monitoring cyclone Gulab

As the cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast around midnight, the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclonic storm. Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge, Odisha Area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of the cyclone and are in constant liaison with State administrations for rendering assistance as required.

Andhra Pradesh

Extremely heavy rain forecast at few places in north Andhra Pradesh

Under the influence of the system, extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is very likely over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts till Monday morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places is very likely over East Godavari and West Godavari district and Yanam and heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh till Monday morning.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same period.

Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam district administration geared up for relief operations: Collector

As many as two National Disaster Response Teams (NDRF) and four State Disaster Response Teams (SDRF) teams reached Srikakulam district which is expected be hit very badly with the impact of Gulab cyclone which is currently located between Gopalpur of Odisha and Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district.

As per the latest information from Srikakulam district administration and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm lay cantered about 310 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 380 km east of Kalingapatnam. With the indication of heavy to very heavy rainfall from IMD, Srikakulam district administration evacuated nearly 26,000 people to safe places including cyclone shelters located at different places all along 110 km.

Odisha

Cyclonic storm Gulab to cross A.P.-Odisha coasts around September 26 midnight

The cyclonic storm Gulab over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around midnight of September 26 instead of evening as predicted earlier.

“The cyclonic storm Gulab over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur [Odisha] and 330 km east of Kalingapatnam [Andhra Pradesh],” says the latest bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department on September 26.

Andhra Pradesh

Vizag district officials gear up to face Cyclone Gulab

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has cancelled leaves of all the government employees and asked them to report to duty immediately in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. He has appointed constituency and mandal level Special Officers for monitoring and taking precautionary measures. He has asked the officers to visit their mandals allocated to them and prepare an action plan as precautionary measure.

The administration has also readied NDRF teams available at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, rescue teams of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and SDRF team of the Police Department, he said.

Telangana

No Sunday carnival in Hyderabad if cyclone plays spoilsport

The Sunday carnival by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) this time will be heavily predicated on the impact of Cyclone Gulab in the city.

In case the cyclone, which is expected to make landfall on the Southern coastal regions of Odisha, makes an impact on the city, the urban body will not be able to keep its promise of ‘Sunday-Funday’.

A statement from HMDA on Saturday urged visitors not to come out if heavy rains occur due to the cyclone’s impact in which event the carnival might have to be rescheduled to next Sunday.