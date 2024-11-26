Cyclone Fengal: How it got its name? 

A cyclonic circulation over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and the Southeast Bay of Bengal has evolved into a low-pressure area, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting its intensification into a depression by November 25. This system is expected to develop into a deep depression, with varying models indicating the possibility of it strengthening into a cyclonic storm. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) said the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression, and that it may intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday (November 27).

Also Read: Coastal Tamil Nadu to experience intense rainfall from November 26 to 30

If the depression becomes a cyclone, it will be called ‘Fengal’. It would be coming in the wake of Dana. It was the third cyclonic storm and second severe cyclonic storm of the 2024 North Indian Ocean cyclone season.

Who names cyclones?

Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean are named by member countries of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) panel. This panel includes 13 nations: Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. Each member contributes a list of potential names, which are used sequentially as cyclones form in the region. The system has been in place since 2004 to ensure easy public identification and efficient communication about storms.

Origin of the name Fengal

The name ‘Fengal’ was proposed by Saudi Arabia and is a word rooted in Arabic. It represents a blend of linguistic tradition and cultural identity, reflecting the regional diversity within the WMO/UNESCAP naming panel. Names like Fengal are chosen to be short, distinctive, and non-offensive in multiple languages, ensuring they resonate universally across affected areas.

What is the process and rotation for naming cyclones?

The current list of cyclone names was devised in 2020, with each member state contributing 13 names. Names are used in rotation and are not reused once assigned to a cyclone. For example, following Fengal, the next cyclone will be named Shakhti, as suggested by Sri Lanka, while Thailand has contributed Montha as a future name in the queue

Cyclone Fengal is expected to intensify over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential coastal flooding. Regional meteorological departments are closely monitoring its trajectory and impact areas. Residents are advised to stay alert to updates from official sources as preparedness measures are crucial to minimizing the potential damage.

