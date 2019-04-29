National

Cyclone ‘Fani’: NDRF, Coast Guard put on high alert; fishermen asked not to venture into sea

A group of fishermen returns to shore in Kothapatnam in Prakasam district on Monday, April 29, 2019, as 'Fani' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm.

A group of fishermen returns to shore in Kothapatnam in Prakasam district on Monday, April 29, 2019, as 'Fani' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm.   | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

more-in

The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, a home ministry statement said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and fishermen asked not to venture into the sea as cyclone ‘Fani’ is expected to intensify into a very severe storm by Tuesday, the Home Ministry said on Monday.

The cyclonic storm ‘Fani’, on Monday morning, was located at 880 km of South-East of Chennai and it will continue to move North-West and change its path to North-East from Wednesday.

The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, a home ministry statement said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), its landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is ruled out. However, the possibility of landfall in Odisha is under continuous watch.

Also Read

Cyclone Fani hovers 880 km from Chennai

 

The NDRF and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and placed at the disposal of the state governments concerned. Regular warnings have been issued since April 25 to fishermen not to venture into the sea and asking those at sea to return to coast, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation, the IMD said. He has directed Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha to convene a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of the situation with the state governments, central ministries and other agencies concerned to ensure necessary preparations to deal with the situation.

The IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the states concerned and the home ministry is also in continuous touch with the state governments and the central agencies concerned, the statement said.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu Other States National
Orissa
Tamil Nadu
Andhra Pradesh
cyclones
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2019 3:38:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cyclone-fani-ndrf-coast-guard-put-on-high-alert-fishermen-asked-not-to-venture-into-sea/article26979396.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story