Cyclone Fani may make landfall in Odisha; no threat to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

The cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ was located 880 km from Chennai late on Monday.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials aren’t yet sure if it will make landfall in Odisha, according to a statement from the Press Information Bureau.

They have, however, ruled out any chances of it hitting Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

By Tuesday, the storm is expected to graduate to a severe cyclonic storm category — the second highest in a five-step gradation of the severity of tropical cyclones.

Fishermen have been warned to stay away from the sea.

Meanwhile the Odisha government has sounded an alert in the eventuality of the cyclone striking the State. It has cancelled the leave of government officials in Ganjam, Puri and Kendrapara districts.

Coastal and southern districts have been asked to keep a vigil. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till the cyclone threat passes.

Twenty units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 12 units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 335 fire fighting units in Odisha have been put on alert. Around 879 coastal cyclone shelters are being kept ready. A total of 252 power boats are also available for rescue and relief in different districts.

Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi chaired a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar. It was attended by top officials of State police, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NDRF, ODRAF as well as other concerned departments. Mr. Padhi directed Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to keep a close watch on the situation and asked all concerned departments to stay prepared.