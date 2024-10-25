GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyclone Dana spares Odisha as it crosses coast with weakened intensity

The State has achieved its objective of ensuring ‘zero casualty’ during disaster, says CM Mohan Majhi

Published - October 25, 2024 08:53 pm IST - RAJNAGAR (ODISHA)

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel cut the fallen trees as the restoration work is underway amid gusty winds followed by heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Dana, in Bhadrak on October 25, 2024.

Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel cut the fallen trees as the restoration work is underway amid gusty winds followed by heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Dana, in Bhadrak on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The severe cyclonic storm Dana spared Odisha on Friday (October 25, 2024), crossing the coast in Kendrapara district with a much-weakened intensity. The anticipated destruction was significantly less than feared.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm crossed Habalikhati Nature Camp in Kendrapara district with 100 to 110 km per hour between 1.30 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. on Friday (October 25, 2024). It weakened into cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha. The maximum sustained win speed around the centre of cyclone was about 80-90 km per hour.

Cyclone Dana aftermath updates

The cyclone caused heavy rainfall measuring 16 cm near Chandbali of Bhadrak and Rajkanika of Kendrapara. By noon, there was no sign of heavy rain in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and most coastal districts. The storm surge was about one to two metres above the astronomical tide near low-lying areas of Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kendrapara district.

Apart from incidents of tree uprooting and minor damage to power infrastructure, there was no major destruction reported. In Kendrapara coast, where Cyclone Dana made landfall, roofs and walls of a few weaker thatched houses sustained damage. Crop damage was observed to be less than anticipated. Vehicle movement was disrupted in the early morning due to fallen branches blocking roads, but quick action by disaster response teams promptly cleared the obstructions. A similar situation was observed in the neighbouring Bhadrak district.

A man fills his bottle with drinking water from a roadside tap amid heavy rainfall, in Kolkata on October 25, 2024.

A man fills his bottle with drinking water from a roadside tap amid heavy rainfall, in Kolkata on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

“We have achieved our objective of ensuring ‘zero casualty’ during the disaster. We are completely successful in tackling cyclone Dana,” said Chief Minister Mohan Majhi after reviewing post-landfall situation in the morning.

Mr. Majhi directed district collectors to expeditiously carry out loss assessment so that compensation can be provided to people. “Due to prompt action of government and administration, the damage has been minimised,” he said. It is to be noted that the Odisha government had evacuated six lakh people to safer place ahead of cyclone hitting the coast.

Cyclone ‘Dana’ forms over Bay of Bengal, to cross Odisha-Bengal coasts between October 24-25: Met

By 2 p.m. on Friday, the power connection was restored in 11.4 lakh houses and 90% restoration was expected to be completed by night.

Under the Mohan Majhi government, Cyclone Dana was the first natural disaster to tackle. Nearly all Cabinet Ministers and senior bureaucrats were deployed across various districts to ensure that field level officials maintained strict vigilance, preventing any lapses that could lead to mismanagement.



