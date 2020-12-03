Cyclone Burevi tracker | Amit Shah speaks to CMs of T.N., Kerala, assures help

03 December 2020 11:36 IST

Heavy rains lash T.N., Puducherry as cyclonic storm Burevi nears; Southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala on red alert

A deep depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department ‘Burevi’ lays centred over north Sri Lanka and adjoining Gulf of Mannar, and 310 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar.

Here are the latest updates:

12.45 pm

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry starting from last night as cyclonic storm Burevi is all set to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm over north Sri Lanka with a wind speed of 70- 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon on December 4, the department said.

“It would then move nearly west-southwestwards across Pamban area by afternoon and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari,” the IMD said on its twitter handle.

Under the influence of the weather system, regions including those falling under the Cauvery delta zone like Kodavasal in Tiruvarur district, Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Karaikal, Tiruthuraipoondi and Mudukulatur in Ramanathapuram received rainfall between nine cm and a maximum of 20 cm since last night and till this morning.

12.30 pm

'NDRF team ready to serve and save'

Director General of National Disaster Response Force S.N. Pradhan tweeted that the NDRF team has reached all locations and are ready to serve and save.

He shared the map of where the NDRF teams are located and available in order to facilitate administration and to help citizens.

Director General of NDRF S.N. Pradhan shares the availability of the teams at different locations. Photo: Twitter/@satyaprad1

12.00 pm

Amit Shah speaks to CMs of T.N., Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government is committed to provide all possible help to the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the wake of Cyclone Burevi’s impending landfall along the southern coast.

This was conveyed by the Home Minister to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Edappadi Palaniswami and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively, during telephonic talks.

“Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states” Mr. Shah tweeted.

11.00 am

Chennai Corporation issues flood alert for residents near Adyar river

Chennai Corporation has issued flood warning to residents of neighbourhoods along the banks of Adyar river following the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake.

According to a press release from Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G.Prakash, all teams are ready at the lake to give minute-to-minute feedback and to open shutters as per need. "It’s only general alert and to exercise caution amongst the people on the areas nearby." said Mr.Prakash.

10.30 am

Four districts in Kerala put on red alert

Kerala has been put on high alert given the possibility that Cyclone Burevi is likely to pass through Thiruvananthapuram district.

Disaster management mechanisms in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts have been activated. The State government had identified 2,849 relief camps to evacuate people if needed, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

People should not venture outside unless absolutely necessary from Thursday to Saturday, he said. So far 175 families (690 people) have been shifted to 13 camps, he said.

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the seven southern districts.

10.00 am

Modi speaks to T.N. CM, assures all support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, over phone, to discuss the situation emerging due to Cyclone Burevi, and assured the State of all possible support from the Centre.

“Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu Ji. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the State due to Cyclone Burevi. The Centre will provide all possible support to T.N. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

(With inputs from Agencies)