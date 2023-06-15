ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy | Western Railway cancels 7 more trains as precautionary measure

June 15, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - Mumbai

So far, 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated.

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday decided to cancel or short-terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.

In a release, the WR said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

The release said so far, 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated.

In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release.

Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per rules, it added.

