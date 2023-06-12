HamberMenu
Live

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates | Gujarat prepares for impact; PM Modi to hold review meeting

The Gujarat government is deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and will set up shelters in six districts to mitigate the impact of the impending extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy

June 12, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
High tides crash against the shoreline ahead of the Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall, in Porbandar, on June 12, 2023.

High tides crash against the shoreline ahead of the Cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall, in Porbandar, on June 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between Kutch district and Pakistan’s Karachi on June 15. Government preparations are accordingly under way to mitigate its impact.

The Gujarat government is deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and will set up shelters in six districts. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has held a meeting with collectors of coastal districts, representatives of the Army, Navy and Indian Coast Guard and officials of various departments.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the “extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’” is very likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan around the noon of June 15 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi districts on June 14 and 15.

As of Sunday night, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay about 540 km west of Mumbai, 360 km southwest of Porbandar, 400 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 490 km south-southwest of Naliya and 660 km south of Karachi in Pakistan, it said.

Follow live updates here:

  • June 12, 2023 11:38
    PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy in the afternoon, sources told PTI.

    In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by the June 15 noon as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hours (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph.

    - PTI

  • June 12, 2023 11:36
    People being shifted to temporary shelters amid Cyclone alert

    Amid the cyclone alert in the state of Gujarat, officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla at Gujarat’s Kutch have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters.

    They have been asked to be on alert in case of any emergency situation.

    Om Prakash, the Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority, in Gujarat’s Kandla said that six ships have left the port and 11 more will be departing tomorrow.

    - ANI

  • June 12, 2023 11:34
    ‘Total suspension of fishing operations’: IMD

    Motorcyclist move past fishing boats shifted on a road due to Cyclone Biparjoy at a harbour in Porbander, Gujarat, on June 11, 2023.

    The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15. It has advised fishermen to not venture into the central Arabian sea till Thursday, the north Arabian sea during June 12-15, and along and off Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till June 15.

    It has further advised those out at sea to return to the coast and regulate offshore and onshore activities judiciously.

    “In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly,” the IMD said.

    - PTI

  • June 12, 2023 11:30
    Gujarat CM reviews preparation ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has held a meeting with collectors of coastal districts, representatives of the Army, Navy and Indian Coast Guard and officials of various departments, Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey told reporters.

    He said officials of various departments have been directed to prepare in advance to mitigate the impact of the cyclone in coastal districts and establish coordination to keep casualties to the minimum.

    The CM has assigned the responsibility of coastal districts to senior ministers who will guide the local administration to plan and undertake disaster management works considering the possible impact of the cyclone.

    - PTI

  • June 12, 2023 11:29
    Gujarat prepares for impact as cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan’s Karachi

    Waves crash against the beachline ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka district, on June 11, 2023.

    The Gujarat government is deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and will set up shelters in six districts as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between Kutch district and Pakistan’s Karachi on June 15.

    The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days.

    Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts are likely to be impacted by the cyclone with heavy rainfall and very high wind speed during June 13-15 which may go up to 150 kmph, an official said on Sunday.

    - PTI

