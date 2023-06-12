Cyclone Biparjoy live updates | Gujarat prepares for impact; PM Modi to hold review meeting

The Gujarat government is deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and will set up shelters in six districts to mitigate the impact of the impending extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy

June 12, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between Kutch district and Pakistan’s Karachi on June 15. Government preparations are accordingly under way to mitigate its impact.

The Gujarat government is deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and will set up shelters in six districts. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has held a meeting with collectors of coastal districts, representatives of the Army, Navy and Indian Coast Guard and officials of various departments.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the “extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’” is very likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan around the noon of June 15 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi districts on June 14 and 15.

As of Sunday night, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay about 540 km west of Mumbai, 360 km southwest of Porbandar, 400 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 490 km south-southwest of Naliya and 660 km south of Karachi in Pakistan, it said.

Follow live updates here: