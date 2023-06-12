Cyclone Biparjoy live updates | Gujarat prepares for impact; PM Modi to hold review meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy in the afternoon, sources told PTI.
In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by the June 15 noon as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hours (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph.
- PTI
