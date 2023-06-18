Cyclone Biparjoy | Coast Guard deploys ships, aircraft to assess damage along Gujarat shoreline

June 18, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its ships and aircraft for the assessment of damage caused to the Gujarat coast due to Cyclone Biparjoy, the maritime agency said on June 18.

Also read: Cyclone Biparjoy was forecast very well – but can forecasts be improved?

There is so far no report of any adrift boats/objects, it said.

The cyclone made landfall near Jakhau on Kutch coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening, felling trees and electric poles and damaging houses.

“All units under the Indian Coast Guard north west region headquarters are continuing with response action at the sea post-landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Coastal recce and extensive sorties are being undertaken to check any adrift boats/objects at the sea,” the ICG said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said ICG ships, three Dornier aircraft and ALH MK3 helicopters have been comprehensively deployed in multi-mission mode for the purpose.

They have been deployed to monitor coasts, with an emphasis on ports/harbours at Okha, Vadinar, Jakhau and Mandvi for damage assessment and response after the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at the Kutch coast, the statement said.

After the landfall of the cyclone, the ICG aircraft and helicopters have already undertaken six sorties across the Gujarat coast, and no adrift boats/objects have been reported so far, it said.

The ICG ships and aircraft were used to issue warnings to the mariners from June 6 onwards and urge people to move to safer areas.

“A total of 39 ship days and 30 air sorties were undertaken specifically for that purpose. Also, six exclusive community interactions were conducted with fishermen and their leaders,” the statement said.

Adherence to such advisories by mariners and timely evacuation of 50 personnel from oil rig ‘Key Singapore’ by ICG helicopters were key to the safety of lives and property in the affected areas, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT