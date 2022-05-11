Cyclone Asani weakens as Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain | Live updates

Vizianagaram receives heavy rainfall with the impact of Cyclone Asani. | Photo Credit: K. Srinivasa Rao

May 11, 2022 11:32 IST

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday

Severe Cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, as it barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and came within 34 km of Narsapur in the State, packing wind speed of 85 km per hour and bringing heavy rains to the region, the weather office said.

Heavy downpour continued in three districts in Andhra Pradesh — Srikakulam, Vizinagaram and Parvatipuram — with the impact of Asani cyclone.

Although there was no severe hardship to the public and damage to private properties, public life was completely thrown out of gear for the last two days. Heavy vehicles on the Chennai-Kolkata highway were stopped at different places of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Sea has been rough all along 180 km sea coast of Srikakulam district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1:00 pm | Andhra Pradesh

Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Srikakulam

12:45 pm | West Bengal

Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain

Several parts of Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rain as severe cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, as it barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh, packing wind speed of 85 km per hour, the Met Department said.

The weather system is likely to further lose steam and turn into a depression by Thursday morning, it said.- PTI

12:25 pm | IMD update

Cyclone Asani to move north-northeastwards-wards till today evening

12.15 pm | Andhra Pradesh

Several flights from Vizag cancelled again

Several flights to various destinations from Vizag Airport and the incoming flights have been cancelled on May 11 as a precautionary measure in view of the severe cyclonic storm Asani, which has now weakened to a cyclonic storm.

All IndiGo flights (22 arrivals and 22 departures) have been cancelled. AirAsia has cancelled two flights, one from Bengaluru and one from Delhi. However, AirAsia is yet to make an announcement on the operation or cancellation of its evening flight, according to Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao.

11.45 am | Delhi

Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from May 13

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and start increasing thereafter as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies. The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it. The heatwave spell is likely to start on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). - PTI

11.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

Severe Cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, as it barrelled towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and came within 34 km of Narsapur in the State, packing wind speed of 85 km per hour and bringing heavy rains to the region, the weather office said here.

The weather system was expected to move away from the coast and further weaken into a depression by Thursday, it said.

11.00 am | West Bengal

Cyclone Asani nears east coast, starts losing steam: IMD

Severe cyclone Asani neared the east coast, packing gale-force winds up to 105 kmph, amid indication of gradual weakening on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone, which was moving at 5 kmph in the morning, gained speed to 25 kmph later in the day, as it lay centred around 210 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 530 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, according to the latest bulletin issued at 4.30 p.m. - PTI

10.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

Coastal Andhra braces for Cyclone Asani fury

Parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, were on Tuesday bracing to face the fury of severe cyclone Asani which barrelled towards the mainland and was expected to re-curve slowly back into the Bay of Bengal.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the cyclone lay centred 170 km south of Kakinada and 290 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, packing a wind speed of 95 km per hour, gusting to 105 kmph and moving at a speed of 10 kmph, the weather office said. - PTI

10.00 am | Odisha

Moving in a ‘cone of uncertainty’ over Bay of Bengal

The cyclonic storm Asani is currently moving in a “cone of uncertainty” over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross the coast anywhere between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad said they were constantly monitoring the path of the cyclone and, accordingly, issuing alerts to the respective district administration. - PTI

9.40 am | Delhi

Cyclone Asani shields Delhi against heatwave

The maximum temperature in Delhi dropped below the 40-degree mark on Tuesday as moisture-carrying easterly winds prevailed in the capital under the impact of severe Cyclone Asani. No heatwave is predicted for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met office had earlier predicted a heatwave spell from Wednesday with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius. - PTI