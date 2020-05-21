Cyclone Amphan | Worst over for India, says Ministry of Earth Sciences

NEW DELHI

21 May 2020 11:22 IST

It is likely to weaken further into a depression, says Ministry of Earth Sciences

Cyclone Amphan has crossed India and is now in Bangladesh. It will no longer have any “adverse impact” on West Bengal and Odisha, according to a morning update from the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

“Super Cyclonic Storm ‘Amphan’ moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kmph during past 06 hours, further weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0530 am over Bangladesh. It is about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata, 150 km south of Dhubri and 110 km south-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh),” the statement noted.

The storm is likely to “weaken further” into a depression — the lowest category of storm — by afternoon and will have no adverse impact on West Bengal and Odisha.

Advertising

Advertising

Rains are expected to continue over West Bengal, Assam and Sikkim and the seas around the Bay of Bengal are expected to remain unsafe for fishermen.