Cybercrimes pose a major threat to security of citizens globally: Amit Shah

July 12, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (July 12) said cybercrimes pose a major threat to the security of citizens across the globe in a rapidly advancing borderless digital arena.

He also said that a reliable global partnership is the key to effectively combatting this menace.

Mr. Shah will inaugurate the two-day G20 conference on 'Crime and Security in the Age of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Metaverse' beginning in Gurugram on Thursday (July 13). The conference will bring together over 900 participants from G20 countries, nine special invitee countries, international bodies, technology leaders and domain experts from India and across the world.

The Home Minister said the G20 conference on cybersecurity will witness rigorous brainstorming among G20 countries, nine special invitee countries, and domain experts.

“The conference will emphasise global partnerships to counter cybercrimes and pave the way for safer cyberspace by addressing a wide range of cybersecurity concerns,” he said.

Mr. Shah will also flag off cyber volunteer squads from seven premier educational institutions of the country, an official statement said, adding that these specially identified volunteers will work to generate cyber awareness in the society, identify and report harmful content, and render technical assistance for making the society cyber safe.

Mr. Shah will also inaugurate an exhibition and release conference medallion.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of the home minister, building a 'cyber safe India' is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Home Affairs," the statement said.

The conference is envisaged as an opportunity to forge a global partnership to build a safe cyberspace and prioritise cybersecurity concerns. The proceedings will focus around cyber security and measures to counter cybercrime in the context of new and emerging technologies like NFT, AI and Metaverse.

The cybersecurity has become an essential aspect of security-related affairs internationally, which requires adequate focus owing to its economic and geopolitical implications.

Enhanced focus on cybersecurity at the G20 forum can positively contribute in ensuring the security and integrity of critical information infrastructure and digital public platforms, the statement said.

The deliberations on cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention at the G20 forum will also help in the development of an information sharing framework.

The conference will provide a platform for cutting-edge ideas, knowledge exchange and networking with visionaries around the globe, it added.

