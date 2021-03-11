Cyber fraud | Assets of criminal gang members attached

Twitter image of the Enforcement Directorate.

NEW DELHI

11 March 2021 17:21 IST

They cheated people by siphoning off funds from their bank accounts.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached three immovable properties and other assets of some members of a Jamtara-based gang that cheated people by siphoning off funds from their bank accounts.

A large number of gangs indulging in such cyber frauds earlier operated from Jharkhand’s Jamtara. Accused Pradeep Kumar Mandal, Pintu Mandal, Ankush Kumar Mandal, Santosh Mandal and Ganesh Mandal were part of the gang being probed by the ED.

The assets, including four vehicles, are located in Jamtara. The cash kept in the bank accounts of the accused persons has also been attached.

Advertising

Advertising

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Jharkhand police, which has also filed a chargesheet against the accused persons. It is alleged that over phone, they would lure the victims into sharing details of their bank accounts and debit/credit cards and use the information to siphoning off funds.

The agency had earlier conducted searches in the premises of the gang members. It also filed a chargesheet against them on May 27, 2019. The charges have already been framed and their trial is under way before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.