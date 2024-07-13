ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber crimes can derail development: Vice President Dhankhar

Published - July 13, 2024 11:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice-President Dhankhar felt that there was a need to extend legal aid to victims of cyber fraud as they could have lost all their finances to cyber criminals

PTI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses the third ‘Cyber Security Conference’ organised by Global Counter Terrorism Council, at Vigyan Bhavan, in New Delhi, on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 13 cautioned that cyber crimes can derail a nation's development and called for a convergence of efforts and institutions to deal with the threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for a need to further educate people to protect data to prevent them from falling victims of cyber crimes.

Addressing a conference on cyber security organised by a think tank here, Vice-President Dhankhar felt that there was a need to extend legal aid to victims of cyber fraud as they could have lost all their finances to cyber criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the exponential growth of the country's economy, he said "derailment can take place when we are not prepared for such kind of crimes, such kind of incursions".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Likening cyber security to railway tracks, he said if one track is faulty, accident could take place.

The Vice-President said people fall prey to "rogue elements" due to lack of knowledge and added there was a need to ensure that people do not get "disheartened" by cyber crimes.

He also pitched for more research and development to make systems as impregnable as possible from cyber attacks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cyber crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US