CWG 2022 | PM Modi congratulates Tejaswin Shankar on winning India’s first-ever high jump medal

Tejaswin Shankar celebrates after taking the bronze medal in the men’s high jump event in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi: August 04, 2022 08:57 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 16:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for creating history by winning India’s first-ever high jump medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The national record holder cleared 2.22m to finish third on countback.

Donald Thomas of Bahamas and England’s Joel Clarke-Khan also cleared 2.22m but they needed more than one attempts to do it while Shankar was successful in a single try.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success.”

