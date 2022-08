Commonwealth Games | India

CWG 2022: Full List of Indian Medal Winners in Birmingham

The Hindu Bureau August 01, 2022 14:05 IST

Here’s the list of Indian medal winners in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham so far

Birmingham: India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga atop the podium poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in the men’s 67kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Mirabai Chanu - GOLD (Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg class) Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. 2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - GOLD (Weightlifting, Men’s 67kg) Jeremy Lalrinnunga maintained country’s dominance in the weightlifting arena when he claimed the second gold medal which pushed India to top six on the medal table on day three of the Commonwealth Games, on July 31. 3. Achinta Sheuli - GOLD (Weightlifting, Men’s 73kg) Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli lived up to his top billing as he clinched India’s third gold in the Commonwealth Games. 4. Bidyarani Devi - SILVER (Weightlifting, Women’s 55kg class) Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver in the women’s 55kg as India continued its medal rush at the Commonwealth Games. 5. Sanket Mahadev Sargar - SILVER (Weightlifting, Men’s 55kg class) Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country’s medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men’s 55kg category. 6. Gururaja Poojary - BRONZE (Weightlifting, Men’s 61kg class) P. Gururaja clinched Bronze in the Men’s 61 kg weight category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022, on July 30.



