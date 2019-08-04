National

CWC should appoint interim chief, then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor addressing a news conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Sunday. August 4, 2019.

Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor addressing a news conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Sunday. August 4, 2019.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

more-in

His remarks came hours after his party announced that the CWC will meet on August 10 at the AICC headquarters

Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said it should appoint an interim president and then hold internal elections to senior leadership positions which would allay all concerns.

His remarks came hours after his party announced that the CWC will meet on August 10 at the AICC headquarters here.

“When we spoke with Rahul Gandhi, he said there should be a culture of accountability. If Rahul Gandhi has done this, then it is relevant for everyone. This principle is not just for one person,” Mr. Tharoor said addressing a press conference after the second annual meet of All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) which he heads.

Also Read
Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of party’s national president.

Milind Deora proposes Sachin Pilot or Jyotiraditya Scindia for Congress’ president post

 

The AIPC, in its meeting, also urged the senior leadership of the Congress and the CWC to urgently follow the “wishes of the Congress President” and move ahead on appointing an interim chief as soon as possible, he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2019 7:25:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cwc-should-appoint-interim-chief-then-hold-party-polls-for-top-posts-tharoor/article28814715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY