CWC calls for ceasefire to Israel-Hamas conflict

October 10, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi:

Calling for an immediate ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday reiterated its long-standing support for “the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity”.

In a resolution, the Congress’ top decision-making body expressed its “dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days”.

“The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect,” the resolution said, while calling for negotiations on all outstanding matters, including the issues that led to the present conflict.

While there is no mention of Israel in the CWC resolution, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on Sunday on social media platform X, held that legitimate aspirations of the people of Palestine must be fulfilled through dialogue while ensuring the national security interests of the Israelis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel,” Mr. Ramesh had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.