CVC to receive vigilance clearance proposals only via email from November 1

NEW DELHI

30 October 2020 01:15 IST

The Commission has told ministries and departments that no hard copies will be accepted

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has decided to receive through email, from November 1 onwards, all vigilance clearance proposals for the Board level, all-India and Central services officials for appointment, empanelment, promotion and other related issues.

Through an order, the Commission has asked the ministries and departments to send the proposals along with the required documents only on email, stating that no hard copies will be accepted with effect from November 1.

Vigilance manual

According to its vigilance manual, the CVC has issued instructions for getting vigilance clearance in respect of certain categories of public servants. However, in all such matters it generally follows the various guidelines of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

“While considering cases for grant of vigilance clearance for the purpose of empanelment of AIS [All-India Services] officers of a particular batch, the vigilance clearance/status will continue to be ascertained from the respective State government,” states a DoPT directive.

It adds: “In respect of officers serving in connection with the affairs of the Central government, the vigilance status/clearance will be obtained from the respective ministry. In all cases, the comments of the CVC will also be obtained.”

Two other DoPT orders pertain to the grant of vigilance clearance to members of the Central Civil Services/Central Civil posts and those considered for Board level posts in the Public Sector Enterprises.

Vigilance clearance is required for appointment at key posts in government bodies such as the Central Administrative Tribunal, the National Green Tribunal, various autonomous and quasi-judicial bodies.

“The Commission considers the vigilance profile furnished by the cadre authorities, duly signed by the CVO [Chief Vigilance Officer]. Inputs are also obtained from CBI and the branches concerned in the Commission. Based on the said information, the Commission offers its comments as to whether anything adverse is available on its records against the officer under consideration for empanelment/selection,” says the manual.