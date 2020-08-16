CVC slams CVOs for delay in examining complaints

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has taken exception to the delay on the part of Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) of various government departments and organisations in examining the complaints forwarded to them for necessary action.

The CVC, in a letter to the CVOs, has observed that a majority of complaints sent to them are not examined a timely manner and their status is not updated promptly in the complaint management system application on the Commission’s portal.

The complaints are sent through the Complaint Monitoring System (CMS). Although no reply or report is required to be sent by the CVOs, they are required to examine and decide on such complaints within one month from the date of receipt.

The complaints must be referred back to the Commission for advice if they have been investigated and a vigilance angle has come to notice against any officer falling under the Commission's jurisdiction.

The Commission said if any such complaints were taken up for an inquiry or investigation, the time limit of 12 weeks for completion of the investigation and submission of report would apply.

Otherwise, the complaints require no further reference to the Commission and are to be disposed of by the departments or organisations themselves after taking necessary action. The CVO should promptly update the status of complaints on the CMS application.

In another letter, the CVC has asked the CVOs to adhere to the time limit for investigation of complaints referred to them. They are required to furnish investigation reports within three months from the date of receipt of references from the Commission.

“The Commission observes that the departments /organisations do not adhere to the laid down time limits, due to which such matters are inordinately delayed, whereby timely action on complaints is not possible. Many a time, no valid reasons or justification is provided by the CVOs for such avoidable delays in reporting to the Commission,” said the CVC.

The Commission, on review of the existing instructions, reiterated that the prescribed timeline of three months should be strictly followed by the CVOs. They should personally review all such complaints pending investigation in the organisations in the first week of every month and take necessary steps towards expediting/finalising of reports and its processing.

In case it is not possible to complete the investigation and refer the matter to the Commission within three months, the CVO should seek extension of time by stating the specific reasons/constraints in each case, within 15 days of the receipt of reference.

Such requests from the CVO should be sent with the approval of the Secretary, Chairman-cum-Managing Director or Chief Executive of the department or organisation concerned, said the CVC.