CVC pulls up officials for delay in disposing of cases

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has pulled up Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) and administrative authorities of all government bodies for undue delay in sending references after concluding disciplinary proceedings against officials accused in various cases who are to retire soon.

In a strongly worded letter to all the Secretaries and chiefs of Ministries, public sector undertakings, banks and autonomous organisations on July 23, the CVC reminded them of two previous communications giving specific instructions in this connection.

The earlier orders were issued on September 27, 2007, and March 11, 2011. “The Commission, vide its circulars referred to, had directed CVOs of all ministries/departments/organisations to ensure expeditious finalisation of disciplinary proceedings/action, particularly in respect of officials likely to retire shortly,” said the latest order.

The Commission had specifically asked the vigilance functionaries and the administrative authorities concerned to prioritise their activities of conducting investigations and completion of disciplinary action “to avoid such late references to the Commission.”

“Further, it was also conveyed that such instances of undue delays on the part of administrative authorities in dealing with vigilance matters or disciplinary cases will be viewed very seriously by the Commission and it would be constrained to take an adverse view of CVOs/administrative authorities for such avoidable delays,” said the CVC.

However, the Commission said, it was still receiving references — particularly from Central public sector undertakings and banks — after the middle of the month the officials concerned were due to retire.

The Commission said it had taken a serious note of such a “lax attitude” and reiterated again that all such retirement cases should be received by the first week of the month of superannuation of the officials concerned.

“Cases/references received for advice after the first week of the month would be returned to the department/organisation without advice of the Commission and action recommended against the concerned authority (ies). All CVOs/administrative authorities should ensure strict compliance of the above instructions,” the Commission said.