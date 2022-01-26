Integrity Pact: CVC modifies criteria for nomination of Independent External Monitors

Following feedback and suggestions from the Chief Vigilance Officers and other individuals, the CVC decided to modify the criteria. File

26 January 2022 20:26 IST

Move comes months after revised SOP was issued for the anti-corruption clause

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has again modified the criteria for the nomination of Independent External Monitors (IEM) in government bodies, months after it had issued a revised standard operating procedure for adoption and implementation of the ‘Integrity Pact’ clause, which is meant to prevent corruption in public procurement.

In June 2021, the Commission had issued the revised guidelines for adoption and implementation of the ‘Integrity Pact’, also specifying the eligibility criteria for nomination of IEMs, who oversee the execution of the clause. They give recommendations to the authorities concerned after examining the complaints related to any contract.

Following feedback and suggestions from the Chief Vigilance Officers and other individuals, the CVC decided to modify the criteria. Accordingly, through an order on Tuesday, the zone of consideration for empanelment as IEMs has been revised.

It now includes officers who have held the post of Additional Secretary to the Government of India; were in equivalent or higher pay scale at the time of retirement, whether at the Centre or in any State; and those who were Chairman-cum-Managing Directors (CMD) of Schedule ‘A’ public sector enterprises or were equivalent/higher to Additional Secretary to the Central government at the time of retirement.

CMDs/MDs and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of public sector banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions at the time of retirement; the CEO of an organisation (other than those listed above and equivalent/higher to the Additional Secretary to the Central government at the time of retirement); and officers of the armed forces who were in a pay scale equivalent to or higher than that of Additional Secretary at the time of retirement, are also eligible.

Earlier, retired officers who held the post of Secretary to the Government of India or had equivalent pay scale; who held the post of Chief Secretary in any State or in equivalent pay scale; were Director Generals of Police or in the apex pay scale; had the apex pay scale in Central/State government/Forest Service; and those with the apex pay scale in either of the three armed forces at the time of retirement, were qualified for empanelment.

The ‘Integrity Pact’ envisages an agreement between the prospective vendors/bidders and the buyer, committing persons and officials of both sides to not resort to any corrupt practices in any aspect or stage of the contract. Any violation of the clause entails the disqualification of bidders and exclusion from future business dealings.