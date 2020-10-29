CVC invites suggestions for improving govt. departments

NEW DELHI

29 October 2020 02:00 IST

The Central Vigilance Commission has invited suggestions from all the citizens for systemic improvements in the Central government departments and organisations.

People can send a maximum of three suggestions of not more than 200 words each, from October 27 to November 14. They can be e-mailed to systemimprove.cvc@gov.in or conveyed via telephone number 011-24651642, said the Commission’s order.

Suggestions can also be sent in any Indian language to the Secretaries of Central government departments, Chief Executive Officers of Public Sector Banks and chiefs of public sector undertakings.

The Commission, in its order said, it had been promoting preventive vigilance in the Central government organisations as an important part of its holistic strategy to combat corruption. All organisations were being advised to focus on systemic improvements and internal housekeeping activities during the Vigilance Awareness Week, which started on October 27.

In his inaugural address at the three-day National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that preventive vigilance was better than punitive vigilance. He had also suggested systemic checks, effective audit, capacity building and training for a holistic approach towards fighting corruption.