CVC concerned at prolonged delay in filing of property returns by officials

NEW DELHI

25 November 2020 03:54 IST

Commission asks them to complete the exercise latest by November 30 or face disciplinary action

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has expressed “deep concern” over a prolonged delay in filing of property returns by government officials and has directed them to complete the exercise latest by November 30. Non-compliance may result in disciplinary action.

“Timely filing of property returns by the officials of ministries, departments and organisations is one of the mandatory requirements under Conduct Rules. Property returns are also a good tool for CVOs [Chief Vigilance Officers] to detect the source of funding of the assets of the officials and to find out whether these have been acquired through legal means,” said the CVC.

The Commission, in its order, said non-filing of property returns constituted good and sufficient reasons for instituting disciplinary action against the delinquent officials.

“While examining the reports submitted by some of the CVOs, the Commission has observed that in most of the organisations, many of the officers are yet to file their Annual Immovable/Movable Property Returns (IPR/MPR) for the previous year i.e. 2019,” said the order, adding that in most organisations, the last date for filing of returns was January 31.

“Almost nine months have since lapsed and the organisations are yet to secure 100% compliance in this regard,” said the Commission, expressing concern over the delay.

Accordingly, the CVC directed the officials that if they did not file the returns by November 30, appropriate disciplinary action could be initiated against them. All the CVOs and administrative authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance to the instruction.