Custodial deaths on a rise in West Bengal, claim activists

August 12, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Kolkata

From August 2 to August 4, when Gobinda Ghosh was kept at Nabagram police station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, his family members had produced evidence that he was working at the army barracks when the crime for which he was accused had occurred.

The police not only refused to take note of the evidence or make any formal arrest, but on August 4 claimed that Gobinda Ghosh hung himself to death in the washroom of the police station.

While the administration was quick to suspend sub-inspector Shyamal Mondal and the officer-in-charge of Nabagram police station Amit Bhakat, the family members of the deceased youth and civil rights activist have been demanding that criminal proceedings must be initiated against the police officers.

“This is clear case police torture resulting in death in custody,” said Milan Malakar, a member Association of Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) a civil rights organisation. According to Mr. Malakar, who is secretary of APDR Murshidabad district, the alleged theft for which Gobinda was illegally detained occurred at the house of a police officer employed with Kolkata Police and the police authorities used unlawful means to investigate the crime.

Mr. Malakar led a team of three activists who met the family and spoke to locals and police officers who were at the police station.

Father of the victim, Sasti Ghosh has alleged that there were injury marks on his son’s body. Later on August 8, the State government directed the West Bengal police CID to probe the custodial death.

The death of the construction worker at Singar village in police custody again brought to the fore the issue of custodial death in West Bengal.

APDR general secretary Ranajit Sur pointed out a number of incidents of custodial deaths in West Bengal, including in Kolkata. In August 2022, 34- year old youth Dipankar Saha died after he was allegedly tortured at Kolkata’s Golf Green police station and three personnel of the police station were allegedly ‘closed’ (taken off duty) after the incident.

Mr. Sur also alleged that four youth — Abdul Rajjak, Jiyaul Laskar, Akbar Khan and Saidul Munsi — who died in judicial custody at the Baruipur Central Correctional Home in South 24 Parganas district were tortured at police stations before being taken to the correctional home. The Calcutta High Court had ordered the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the death of four youth.

“We have seen a spike in custodial deaths in West Bengal. This could be because the police are emboldened as in none of the cases there is any criminal action against erring police officers. The suspension and other proceedings are revoked once media attention over the incident subsides,” he said. Activists like Mr. Sur allege that “since the police are being used for political purposes”, the officials do not adhere to procedures and Supreme Court directions on arrests.

40 deaths in police custody in five years

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in response to a question in Lok Sabha by Thirumavalavan Thol on August 1, pointed out that between 2018 to 2023, 40 persons had died in police custody in West Bengal. 15 persons died in police custody in West Bengal in the year 2022-23.

States like Gujarat recorded 81 deaths in police custody in the past five years, while Maharashtra recorded 80 deaths in the same period. The data by the Home Ministry was sourced from the National Human Rights Commission. In the case of D.K. Basu Vs State of West Bengal in 1996, the Supreme Court had said, “Custodial death is perhaps one of the worst crimes in a civilised society governed by the Rule of Law”.

In another reply to the Lok Sabha in July 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs had pointed out that cases of custodial deaths (both in judicial and police custody) in West Bengal in the year 2020-21 stood at 185; in 2021-22, the number of custodial deaths stood at 257. West Bengal was second only to Uttar Pradesh, which had recorded 451 custodial deaths in 2020-21 and 501 custodial deaths in the year 2021-22, as per the Lok Sabha reply.

