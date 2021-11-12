Custodial death | National Commission for Minorities issues notice to U.P. DGP

New Delhi:

12 November 2021 16:31 IST

Detailed report sought on 22-year-old Muslim youth’s death in police custody.

The National Commission for Minorities has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), and Chief Secretary, asking for a detailed report into the death of 22-year-old Altaf in police custody in Kasganj, U.P.

Altaf was picked up for questioning by the police in a case of alleged kidnapping after a 16-year-old girl went missing. The police claim that he hung himself in the police station lock-up. His family has contested the claim and said that he was tortured by the police.

Briefing the media, Chairperson of the Commission, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, said that the notice was issued on Thursday and the U.P. government has been given two weeks time to respond.

The Commission has also sought an explanation from the Tripura government over the recent attacks on mosques in the State. In a notice sent to the State government, the Commission has asked four questions. It has sought to know what action has been taken against the persons who were involved in the attacks; how many persons have been arrested so far; under what Sections of the CrPc have these persons been booked; and finally, what preventive measures have been initiated to avoid repetition of such violence in the future.

Mr. Lalpura also told reporters that the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of “the dastardly act of mowing down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri”. “We had asked the government to submit a report, which they have done. I will be going to visit the spot [in Lakhimpur Kheri] in a few days [from] now for a detailed investigation,” he said.