Curtain raiser to Rajya Sabha: Opposition moves adjournment motion demanding debate on farm laws

New Delhi

02 February 2021 08:51 IST

The Opposition is likely to protest inside the Upper House demanding a repeal of the three farm laws which were cleared in Parliament amidst acrimonious scenes.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, the DMK, the TMC and CPI (M), have moved adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha to suspend the business of the day to debate the three farm laws.

This is the first functional day of the Parliament since the Budget session commenced on January 29. The Opposition is likely to protest inside the Upper House demanding a repeal of the three farm laws which were cleared in the monsoon session of the Parliament amidst acrimonious scenes.

The Upper House witnessed unprecedented scenes in the monsoon session with the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members. The three farm bills were passed amid din and pandemonium. The Opposition had accused Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh of passing the three laws without allowing for a vote despite repeated demand from many members. The eight MPs had staged a night-long dharna inside the Parliament premises and had also moved a no-confidence motion against Mr. Singh.

So far, the Opposition parties have maintained a distance from the farmers’ protest, to deflect the government's accusation that the stir was politically motivated. Inside the Parliament though, sources in Opposition said, that through the 33 sittings of this session, protests against the farm laws would continue.