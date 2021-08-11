National

Curtailing Parliament session not good for country and democracy: Congress

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on August 11, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress criticised the government on Wednesday for curtailing the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Congress leader and MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that the Opposition was not allowed to speak on issues like price rise, rising fuel prices, farmers agitation and farm laws that concern the people of the country.

He said that the Opposition wanted a discussion on these issues but the government acted on its own "whims and fancies".

"It is not the task of the government to say who is right or wrong... or what demands are right or wrong. Such a government that focuses on its whims and fancies is not good for the country and is dangerous for democracy," the Congress leader told reporters.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session two days ahead of the scheduled date of August 13.

"First, we were told the House will run till August 13 but the government today suddenly decided 'no need to run the house further' and the house was suddenly adjourned," he said.

Mr. Chowdhury lamented that the prime minister was seen for the "first time" in Parliament during the session on Wednesday.

"This means that this government has no interest in running Parliament effectively. The government's interest is to run Parliament in its own way and pass all legislations and bills quickly, as it got them passed without any discussion,” he said.

Also Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing mediapersons at Parliament House in New Delhi. File photo

PM Modi lashes out at Opposition for their conduct in Parliament

 

Mr. Chowdhury added that the Parliament runs for the "Opposition's sentiments", and ensuring its smooth functioning is the responsibility of the government.

The Congress leader also alleged that the opposition was not shown on the Lok Sabha TV, of which they were also equal stakeholders.

He said that the Opposition knows its responsibility and extended its support to the OBC reservation bill in the Lok Sabha unconditionally.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Google rolls out new features to improve child safety online

COVID-19: Active cases in country lowest in 140 days

Kerala government plans to institute Padma-style awards

CM to meet disgruntled Minister

Tenth class students of Nirmala High School stage dharna seeking revision of GPA

Birla summons Home, IT, Telecom Secretaries on not appearing before IT panel

Kerala High Court stays judicial commission probe against ED

No reopening of schools, colleges in DK till positivity rate comes down: DC

Supreme Court asks Centre, States to fill up vacancies in consumer dispute bodies in eight weeks

Maharashtra announces Rajiv Gandhi Award for excellence in IT

Kerala POCSO case: medical board submits report on businessman U.K. Sharafuddin to court

Maharashtra: Man dies after helicopter blade falls on his head

CM Kejriwal, Sisodia say truth has won after court discharges them in Chief Secretary assault case

Relief for Cusat teachers as Kerala government withdraws order on financial burden of appointments

COVID vaccination: Experts' committee recommends that Kerala government distribute vaccines free of cost through small private hospitals

Delhi HC seeks Ramani’s stand on Akbar’s appeal against her acquittal defamation case

Aadi Pooram festival celebrated within Andal temple premises

Fashion Gold jewellery scam in Kerala: company MD Pookoya Thangal surrenders before court

Follow Court directions for fee collection, TN School Education Department reiterates

Journalist’s body found in Bihar’s East Champaran district, two arrested
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 4:26:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/curtailing-parliament-session-not-good-for-country-and-democracy-congress/article35854293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY