Curtailing Parliament session not good for country and democracy: Congress

They further accused the govt. of creating a record in passing bills in the Lok Sabha within minutes, without any discussions

The Congress criticised the government on Wednesday for curtailing the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Congress leader and MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that the Opposition was not allowed to speak on issues like price rise, rising fuel prices, farmers agitation and farm laws that concern the people of the country.

He said that the Opposition wanted a discussion on these issues but the government acted on its own "whims and fancies".

"It is not the task of the government to say who is right or wrong... or what demands are right or wrong. Such a government that focuses on its whims and fancies is not good for the country and is dangerous for democracy," the Congress leader told reporters.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session two days ahead of the scheduled date of August 13.

"First, we were told the House will run till August 13 but the government today suddenly decided 'no need to run the house further' and the house was suddenly adjourned," he said.

Mr. Chowdhury lamented that the prime minister was seen for the "first time" in Parliament during the session on Wednesday.

"This means that this government has no interest in running Parliament effectively. The government's interest is to run Parliament in its own way and pass all legislations and bills quickly, as it got them passed without any discussion,” he said.

Mr. Chowdhury added that the Parliament runs for the "Opposition's sentiments", and ensuring its smooth functioning is the responsibility of the government.

The Congress leader also alleged that the opposition was not shown on the Lok Sabha TV, of which they were also equal stakeholders.

He said that the Opposition knows its responsibility and extended its support to the OBC reservation bill in the Lok Sabha unconditionally.