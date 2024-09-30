GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Currency notes with Anupam Kher picture used to con bullion trader of 2.1 kg gold

The bullion trader Mehul Thakkar filed a complaint with the Navrangpura police station, detailing how he was tricked into accepting 26 bundles of counterfeit ₹500 notes

Updated - September 30, 2024 05:12 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
A file photo of Anupam Kher

A file photo of Anupam Kher | Photo Credit: PTI

In a plot twist that could be the envy of even Bollywood, a bullion trader was duped of 2.1 kg of gold after unidentified con men handed over counterfeit currency featuring the face of noted actor Anupam Kher.

The transaction at the end left a local bullion trader, Mehul Thakkar, high and dry and duped of 2.1 kgs of gold.

Mr. Thakkar filed a complaint with the Navrangpura police station, detailing how he was tricked into accepting 26 bundles of counterfeit ₹500 notes.

The fake currency, which hilariously bore the misspelt label "Resole Bank of India," was presented to his staff in exchange for 2.1 kgs of gold on September 24.

The saga began when Thakkar, a gold dealer with a penchant for shiny things, received a call from Prashant Patel, the manager of a jewellery shop whom the bullion trader knew.

Mr. Patel was eager to buy 2.1 kgs of gold, and after some haggling, they settled on a price of ₹1.60 crore. Little did Mr. Thakkar know, he was about to become the star of a real-life comedy.

U.P. Man held with counterfeit notes at Lucknow railway station

On September 24, Mr. Thakkar instructed his staff to meet Patel at an 'angadia pedhi' (Hawala) office – a traditional money-moving service.

When they arrived, they were greeted not by the glamorous world of gold trade but by three "gentlemen" who handed over bundles of what they claimed were ₹500 notes.

The unsuspecting staff was told to count the 'money' using a machine provided by the trio.

Two of them then went out with the gold biscuits on the pretext of fetching the remaining ₹30 lakh from a neighbouring office, while a third one stayed on.

When the staff sent by Mr. Thakkar noticed the currency notes were fake after taking them out from plastic wrap for counting, they questioned the third person, who told them he was there just to deliver the counting machine for 'angadia pedhi', the complainant told the police.

It also later came to light that the angadia office was opened by the accused persons two days before the incident, as per the complaint.

An FIR has since been filed against the two unidentified suspects, and police have launched an investigation to track down the culprits behind this unusual con.

Published - September 30, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Gujarat / Ahmedabad / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.