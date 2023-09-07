ADVERTISEMENT

Curfew relaxed in five valley districts of Manipur

September 07, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Imphal

An official order issued on September 6 said curfew has been relaxed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts

PTI

A file picture of security forces standing guard at Bishnupur district, Manipur. Curfew relaxation for Bishnupur district is from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to an official order. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after curfew was clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur, authorities announced curfew relaxation timing to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food.

An official order issued on September 6 said curfew has been relaxed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts on Thursday. Curfew relaxation in Thoubal district is from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters during a protest at Phougakchao Ikhai, in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sept. 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Curfew relaxation for Bishnupur district is from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., it said. More than 40 people, mostly women, were injured after security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to breach security barricades at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on September 6.

“This relaxation shall not include any gathering or sit in protest or rally, etc. without obtaining approval from competent authority,” the official order said.

On September 5, the State Government hurriedly clamped full curfew in five valley districts till further orders in apprehension of law and order violations.

