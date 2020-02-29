Curfew imposed in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills after clashes

GUWAHATI

29 February 2020 06:05 IST

Curfew has been imposed in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya and internet services suspended across six districts from 10 pm on Friday following the death of a Khasi Students' Union (KSU) leader in a clash with non-tribal people over Citizenship (Amendment) Act and introduction of inner-line permit system restricting the entry and stay of non-locals in the State.

State capital Shillong is within the purview of the curfew till 8 pm on Saturday.

"Curfew has been clamped due to apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order in Shillong and adjoining areas," East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M. War Nongbri said.

Tension gripped the district after a meeting on the citizenship law and inner-line permit organised by the KSU in the Shella area went wrong. Police said differences between the KSU leaders and the non-tribal people of the area led to a clash in which a KSU member sustained critical injuries.

He died at a health centre in Sohra, or Cherrapunjee, later in the evening.

Officials said the curfew and ban on mobile internet services have been imposed to prevent the misuse of social media for fanning communal hatred. "Service providers have been asked to limit the messaging service to five SMSes per day," the State's Home (Police) Department Secretary C.V.D. Diengdoh said.

The six districts where internet services have been restricted are East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.