Curfew continues in Shillong

GUWAHATI

04 March 2020 01:22 IST

Curfew in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong and violence-hit areas of the east Khasi Hills district was extended for 12 hours from 6 p.m. on Tuesday despite relative calm, due to the State school board exams that began on Monday. Mobile internet services continued to be suspended “until further orders”.

Parts of Shillong became tense in the morning after the body of a homeless non-tribal man was found in Iewduh or Barabazar. The man was later found to have died of natural causes, following which the curfew was relaxed for three hours in the afternoon.

Clashes between tribal and non-tribal people, which began in the district’s Ichamati area near the Bangladesh border, have claimed three lives since February 28.

